NA panel summons IB chief for using bureau name in housing society

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Interior has summoned the Director General, Intelligence Bureau (IB), for using the department’s name for establishing the Intelligence Bureau Cooperative Housing Society by the Intelligence Bureau.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held on Wednesday with the chair of its Chairman Raja Khurram Nawaz here Wednesday. The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Interior also expressed its annoyance over the absence of IG Islamabad Police in the meeting and sought reply from Secretary Interior in this regard. The committee was briefed on Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society, the committee showed its concerns over using names of departments by cooperative societies to deceive public. The committee strictly directed the deputy commissioner and circle registrar to investigate the issues of frauds committed by the Cooperative Housing Societies and report to the committee. The Committee directed Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society, Federal Employees Cooperative Society (Jinnah Garden) and Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Society to immediately hand over plots to the allotees.