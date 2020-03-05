House confiscation: IHC seeks final arguments on Dar’s wife plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought final arguments from respondents in a petition challenging the confiscation of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's house in Lahore.

An IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing into a petition filed by Ishaq Dar’s wife against accountability court orders to confiscate their house. The petitioner's counsel adopted the stance that the former finance minister had gifted this house to his wife. Justice Kiyani asked if there was any record regarding the transfer of the ownership of the house. To this, the lawyer said that Ishaq Dar had gifted the house verbally to his wife Tabasum Ishaq.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor said that NAB chairman had ordered to seize the house before the verdict of accountability court. He said that the ownership of the house was in the name of accused Ishaq Dar.

NAB prosecutor further said that this house was seized six months after the accused fled abroad. He said that the court had ordered to confiscate this property while declaring the accused as proclaimed offender on his continuous non-appearance. The prosecutor said that the petitioner Tabasum Ishaq was claiming this house as her 'haq mehar'. Tabasum Ishaq's lawyer said that this house was purchased in 1988 and the marriage of Dar was held before it.

To a query by the bench, the NAB official pleaded that power of attorney of this house was not owned by the petitioner.

The court ordered the NAB to share the copy of its reply with the petitioner and sought final arguments from both sides on March 20 and adjourned the hearing.