Thu Mar 05, 2020
March 5, 2020

OIC team visits LoC, briefed on latest situation

March 5, 2020

CHAKHOTI: A 6-member OIC delegation headed by Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir visited Chakhoti, Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to ISPR press release, the delegation was briefed on situation along LoC, Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) targeting innocent civilian population along the LoC.

Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay said, “During their two days visit to Pakistan we met PM, minister of foreign affairs and some senior govt officials.

Now we are at Line of Control where military officials apprised us on the situation on the border. We had a detailed information on the situation. Which we are taking notes of it,” he added.

The delegation thanked Pakistan Army for latest update along LoC and opportunity to see the situation for themselves.

