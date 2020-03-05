Stopping students from organising ethnic, cultural events

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, on Wednesday, asked the government to withdraw its letter to universities through which it had directed universities to warn the students to refrain from organising the ethnic, culture events.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that on December 4, 2019, one Muhammad Saleem Ranjha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, wrote a letter to the chief secretaries of the provinces, bringing to their notice that events were taking place in universities on sub-nationalism, ethnic cultures and highlighting nationalist movements. “It directed that the universities be asked to warn the students to refrain from organising or participating in such events,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said this is a very dangerous path that the federal government treating upon. “Pakistan is a multi-ethnic and lingual country and the federation can only become stronger if this fact is recognised and culture and history is allowed blossom and synthesise into one Pakistani culture,” he said.

He said it called that the language riots in then East Pakistan and its subsequent handling by the state apparatus sowed the seeds for the creation of Bangladesh.

Similarly, Mian Raza Rabbani said imposition of one unit and parity weaken the foundations and quasi Presidential governments and dictatorships have already eroded the federation beyond repair. “Suppressing Pakistan’s nationalities, national cultures and students by charging them under sedition offences can only lead to a weakening of the federation in particular given the existing regional situation.