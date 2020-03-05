Bara affectees demand compensation for destroyed homes

BARA: The affectees of the Kamarkhel tribe in Bara tehsil on Wednesday asked the provincial government to issue compensation cheques to the owners, whose homes had been destroyed in militancy and the subsequent military operations.

Speaking at a press conference here, Seena Gul Afridi, Ashoor Afridi and others said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should release the compensation cheques as the survey of destroyed homes had already been completed in 2016 and later tokens were issued to affectees. "About 77 affected people are waiting to receive compensation cheques but despite the court order, the provincial government had not yet released the cheques," said Seena gul. They alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government was applying delaying tactics which, they said, was hurting the affectees. The affectees also said that the government wanted to conduct another survey of 77 homes after five-years which was an injustice with them.

They said the affectees then filed a case in the Peshawar High Court against conducting the second survey of the destroyed homes, which ordered the government to compensate them. However, despite court order, the government did not issue the compensation cheques to the affectees. The affected persons alleged the current survey team coordinator was demanding bribes from them.