JCP recommends LHC’s Justice Mazahar Ali as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday recommended name of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of Lahore High Court (LHC) as judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

Meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here in the Supreme Court with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the chair.

During the meeting, the JCP recommended elevation of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC to SC as its judge.

The JCP recommended the name of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi for the vacant post of the apex court after the retirement of former chief justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.