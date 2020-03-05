Islamabad cut Qalandars down to size

LAHORE: Islamabad United brought high flying Lahore Qalandars down to earth in the 17th encounter of the Pakistan Super League 2020 which was disrupted by light drizzle here at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Asked to bat, Islamabad scored 198 for three with Lahore Qalandar caved in at 127 for all in 18.5 overs. Qalandars time of rejoicing their win over Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday short-lived with former champions Islamabad United winning the match by 71 runs. After losing a close encounter against Islamabad United on February 23rd, Lahore Qalandars were eyeing revenge but they were back in their usual business of losing.

Islamabad United opener Colin Munro helped his team post a difficult target for Lahore Qalandars to achieve and their bowlers tightened the noose to such an extent that the host floundered. The match that was disrupted at the end of Islamabad United innings due to rain for 47 minutes resumed at 9.30.

Right after resumption, Qalandars were pushed to the back foot by Dale Steyn on the second ball of their innings with the wicket of Chris Lynn on duck. Qalandars were looking towards opener Salman Butt and Ben Dunk to play a sheet anchor role and both the left hand batsmen took the score to 57 before the latter became the victim of Shadab Khan at 25. Five balls later Salman followed suit at 21. The pressure applied by United team mounted to the extent that required run rate crossed 14 and kept swelling. Even Samit Patel and Sohail Akhtar could not match the need of time and the former became the second victim of Shadab. He was followed immediately by Sohail with Qalandars at 76 for six. Muhammad Faizan (6), S Prasanna (8), Salman Irshad (1), Usman Shinwari (30, to be the highest scorer from Qalandars) and Dilbar Hussain remained not out at eight. The last wicket stand betaeen Shinwari and Dilbar produced 38 runs.

Zafar Gohar and Rumman Raees with three wickets each, Shadab with two were the main Islamabad strikers while Steyn and Akif Javed shared one wicket each.

United opener Munro, who earlier remained not out at 87, shared two most valuable partnerships of opening and fourth wickets to stablise Islamabad United score. He first developed a solid 103 runs first wicket stand with wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi and later unbeaten 39 runs with Asif Ali.

Their first wicket partnership was broken by Mohammad Hafeez with the wicket of Ronchi at 48 he got in 31 balls helped by seven boundaries with one over the ropes.

Munro in his quest saw another two colleagues fell. First Shadab Khan at seven and afterwards Colin Ingram at 29 of 19 balls. Munro and Asif, however, maintained over nine runs average. Munro took 59 ball to reach his score laced with eight fours and three sixes while Asif not out 20 came off six balls in which three were fours and one six. From Qalandarss attack success came Salman Irshad, Muhammad Faizan and Muhammad Hafeez way as all of the three took one wicket each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalanders won the toss and opted to field first. Lahore Qalandars won hearts yesterday by winning the first match of the tournament after they lost three matches before. Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs. Qalandars made two changes in their win combination that trounced Quetta Gladiators, with Fakhar Zaman replaced by former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, while injury to Shaheen Afridi sees Usman Shinwari come back in.

Islamabad however, make three changes to the team that played Karachi Kings on Sunday. Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Musa and Saifi Abdullah are out, with Aqif Javed, Zafar Gohar and Hussain Talat included.