Couple’s murderer awarded death penalty on two counts

HARIPUR: A model criminal trial court here on Wednesday handed down death penalty on two counts and fine to a convict who had reportedly gunned down a couple over a marriage dispute. According to Advocate Abdul Razaq Chughtai, the counsel for the complainant, Shah Nawaz wanted to marry Tania Bibi of Muhallah Pathan Colony and sent a marriage proposal to her parents who declined the proposal. Infuriated by the refusal, the accused, in June 2017, entered their home and opened fire with a 30 bore pistol killing the girl’s father Firdaus Khan, her mother Raheela Bibi and left Tania Bibi injured. The local police arrested the accused and tried him in the court of additional sessions judge-I, Haripur. But two months ago, the case was referred to Model Criminal Trial Court, Haripur. The judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan convicted the accused and awarded him death penalty twice on account of a double murder, Rs2 million fine and 10 years sentence for murder attempt on the complaint Anita Bibi, and five years sentence for possessing an unlicensed pistol.