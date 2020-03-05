close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 5, 2020

Work on low-cost houses to begin in June

National

BR
Bureau report
March 5, 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Housing Daud Khan has said the work on the Sarozai Housing Scheme in Peshawar would begin in June this year under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Managing Director of Pakistan Housing Authority, Tariq Rashid, in Islamabad here on Wednesday. Under the project, KP Housing Department and Pakistan Housing Authority will construct 16,000 houses in Sarozai Housing Scheme on the basis of no profit and no loss.

The meeting was attended by Director-General, Provincial Housing Authority, Imran Wazir, along with other officials. The meeting discussed the overall progress on the Sarozai Housing Scheme. The membership drive for the housing scheme would begin from March 15.

