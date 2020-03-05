Governor Shah Farman wants educational standards at KP varsities improved

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday directed the public sector universities to improve their educational standards.

He was addressing as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of Senior Alumni Association of Islamia College here, said a handout. The governor warned that strict action would be taken against the universities that failed to implement the Senate decisions in their syndicate meetings.

All public sector universities of the province should improve their overall system, he said, adding, the varsities would have to give complete audit report of the financial matters. He stressed the need for training and professionalism in institutions of higher education, adding higher educational institutes were responsible to train the young generation. “For this purpose, the educational institutions should have to perform their responsibilities professionally,” he added.

The governor assured the college administration that he being the chancellor would continue his support to this institution but it was subject to better performance. “We should understand the aim and basic theme for which this historical institution was established,” he maintained. Earlier, the governor administered the oath to the president, secretary general and other office-bearers of the senior alumni association of Islamia College.