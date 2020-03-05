Fares of specific classes of trains cut

LAHORE: On the instructions of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan Railways has announced 10 per cent to 25 per cent reduction in fares for air-conditioned and air-conditioned standard classes of specific trains. The cut in fares would available for passengers from March 9 to May 8. The facility is available in the trains including Awam Express, Millat Express, Rehman Express, Karachi Express, Business Express, Shalimar Express, Shah Hussain Express, Karakoram Express, Sindh Express, Green Line Express, Musa Pak Express, Multan Express, Mehar Express, Thal Express, Subak Raftar, Subak Kharam ,Rawal Express, Islamabad Express.