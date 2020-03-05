Sirajul Haq demands death penalty for rapists of children

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed fear that Zainab Alert Bill will lose its significance without inclusion of article 302 of the Constitution in it.

Talking to journalists after addressing a Senate session on Wednesday, he said the rapist and murderer of a child must be hanged as mere imprisonment of the criminals would not heal the wounds of the family of the innocent victims. Pointing out that over 3,000 children were kidnapped and raped and many of them murdered during past few months, he said that culprits needed exemplary punishments. He said rulers were under immense pressure to abolish death penalty in all heinous crimes and it was quite understandable why they avoided inclusion of article 302 in the Zainab Alert.

He lamented over the removal of oath regarding finality of Prophethood from Haj forms and demanded strict punishment for those who were involved in the heinous act. He also expressed regret over exorbitant rise in Haj fares demanding the government to bring the rates down to the past year level.