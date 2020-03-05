Another polio case reported in Sindh

SUKKUR: Another polio case was reported in Sindh as district health officer, Shikarpur, Dr Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh, said 20 days ago, a sample was collected from a suspect polio-infected child and it was now confirmed after the report came from a Islamabad laboratory.

Reports said a 30-month- old girl, Sobia, d/o Wajid Pahoor, from Areja village of Khanpur in Shikarpur was found a polio victim. The lab reports confirmed that the child was infected with the polio virus. According to the parents, the child had received seven plus polio doses during anti-polio campaigns. The polio teams during the routine immunization drive, had found the child after it observed that her left arm and leg were not responding. Later, the polio team collected the sample of the child suspecting a polio case and sent it to a national laboratory in Islamabad that also confirmed the report.