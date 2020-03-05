close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
Mehtab Haider
March 5, 2020

Export-oriented sector: ECC defers approval of 7.6 cents per unit power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet (ECC) on Wednesday deferred approval of 7.6 cents per unit power tariff for export oriented sector, especially for the textile sector. The govt and textile sectorhad agreed to extend power tariff at 7.6 cents for unit up to June 2020. The ECC took up this issue but decided to defer it till next meeting as more deliberations would be done before granting formal approval to this effect.

