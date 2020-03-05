OIC team visits LoC

CHAKHOTI: A six-member OIC delegation headed by Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir, visited Chakhoti, Line of Control (LoC), on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR press release, the delegation was briefed on the situation along the LoC, Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) targeting innocent civilian population along the LoC. Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay said, “During our two day visit to Pakistan wemet PM, minister of foreign affairs and some senior govt officials. Now we are at Line of Control where military officials apprised us on the situation on the border. We had a detailed information on the situation. Which we are taking notes of it,” he added. The delegation thanked Pakistan Army for latest update along LoC and opportunity to see the situation for themselves.