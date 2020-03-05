China sets good example to overcome deadly virus

BEIJING: Research and analysis of genomic data from 93 samples of the novel coronavirus shows that the virus was not originated in Wuhan’s sea food market.

it was rather imported from somewhere else and the busy market then increased its circulation and spread it to the whole city, says a report published by Gwadar Pro App on Wednesday.

Cases have now been confirmed in 73 more countries apart from China alarming public health authorities across the world. On a positive side thousands of people affected by the coronavirus globally have already been recovered.

Chinese hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients a few weeks ago now have empty beds. At a media briefing, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that China reported the lowest number of cases this week since 22nd January.

However, the number of cases outside China surged nearly nine times compared to reports inside the country. China’s approach towards the epidemic control has been ambitious, agile and aggressive. Which has helped the country to control the epidemic in the shortest period possible.

On 28th February, the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a mission in which the Chinese government allowed 13 foreigners to join 12 Chinese scientists on a tour of five cities in China to study the state of the COVID-19 epidemic and the effectiveness of the country’s response. The findings surprised several of the visiting scientists.

According to the report, China achieved what many public health experts thought was impossible: containing the spread of a widely circulating respiratory virus. “China has rolled out perhaps the most ambitious, agile, and aggressive disease containment effort in history.” The report mentions.

The joint mission was highly productive and gave a unique insight into China’s efforts to stem the virus from spread within mainland China and globally.