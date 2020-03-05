PSB XI bag first position in baseball

ISLAMABAD: PSB XI clinched first position in baseball competition of the Women Sports Festival under way at Pakistan Sports Complex here Wednesday, says a press release.

Pink Club secured second place while Tigers Club stood third. In table tennis event, Saba scooped up first position while Reshail and Huma got second and third positions respectively. Volleyball event will be played today (Thursday).

PSB Assistant Director Shazia Ejaz said that women are participating in eleven sports disciplines including tennis, hockey, taekwondo, netball, baseball, table tennis, judo, swimming, football and futsal. Prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 8 at Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

APP adds: The PSB is going to hold a seminar on ‘Health Awareness in Sports and Women Empowerment’ here at the Pakistan Sports Complex today (Thursday).

“All the arrangements to hold the seminar have been finalised,” seminar organiser Qurat-ul-ain told APP.

The seminar speakers will include Qurat-ul-ain (Sports Psychologist PSB), Dr Mannan (PhD Sports Rehabilitation), Dr Muhammad Israr (PhD Nutritionist), Romela Ha­m­eed (Inspirational Spe­a­ker), Dr Abdullah (Chairman CSP), Dr Adnan (Sports Health) and Dr Ahmad Nawaz (Dermatologist).