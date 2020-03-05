Bahria University’s board meeting

Islamabad : Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI(M) chaired 42nd meeting of Board of Governors of Bahria University at BU Head Office here.

A detailed briefing was given to the Board on progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic & nonacademic areas.

The Chief of the Naval Staff who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman of the Board of Governors, Bahria University appreciated efforts for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence. Prior start of the Board meeting, Admiral Abbasi also inaugurated various new academic facilities at BU Islamabad Campus including an Academic Block, Bahria Innovation Centre and Chinese Language Lab. He appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission. Innovation Center at Bahria University aims to provide inclusive support and facilities to all its components for a state-of-the-art Center to foster networking for its startups.