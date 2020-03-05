PRCS organises walk to raise awareness of coronavirus

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Wednesday organised a ceremony outside the National Press Club to raise awareness the coronavirus threat as well as precautionary measures to avert the disease, says a press release.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including the civil society, health professionals, students, lawyers, youth and volunteers, participated in the walk led by the PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said his organization had taken a number of important steps to help tackle the coronavirus challenge.

He said the PRCS had established information centres at the National Headquarters in Islamabad as well as all the seven branches in provincial capitals, Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said such centres are also being established at the district level across country to impart necessary information to the people about the disease and the preventive measures.

Abrar said the PRCS had also launched a robust awareness campaign through the social media and a number of other activities in this regard were also being arranged.

He especially mentioned the hashtag ‘#Ehtiaat_Karona’ created to encourage people to adopt precautionary measures against the disease, since prevention is the only cure available for the disease so far.

He said the ceremony organized in the federal capital is part of a comprehensive action plan devised by the PRCS to help humanity in the time of need. He said such awareness walks as well as seminars would be arranged in all major cities of the country in the coming days.

He said informatory brochures and banners with key messages about coronavirus disease as well as the preventive measures had been developed for distribution among people at the public places. He also urged media and the civil society to help PRCS in its efforts to check coronavirus so that the country can be saved from a big loss.

The PRCS chairman said that the Society has established a state-of-the-art screening centre at Chaman border and a quarantine facility at Taftan border with Iran, besides deployment of fully equipped ambulances there. He said qualified teams of PRCS are performing their duties at the Chaman border crossing to support Balochistan Health Department in screening of the people crossing the border from Iran. He said the PRCS is in the process of establishing another quarantine facility in Rawalpindi with the help of National Institute of Health (NIH).