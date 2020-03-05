Citizens asked not to panic by coronavirus

Rawalpindi : District Surveillance Coordinator Rawalpindi Dr Waqar Ahmed has said that China has overcome the coronavirus by working on an emergency basis and with the support of the people and has set an example for the world to deal with the disease.

As many as 98% of victims of coronavirus are fully healed so do not panic and take precautions. People affected by colds should use masks and wash their hands as much as possible because the virus does not enter the human body through the air, but transmits it by touch.

This was stated by Dr Waqar Ahmed while reporting about the coronavirus. Dr Waqar Ahmed said that all the institutions in Pakistan are red alert regarding Corona and are performing their duties. He said that in the current situation, there is no need for panic, people should take precautions and do not need to use masks unnecessarily. It cannot be said that the increase in temperature eliminates the corona virus as this is new virus and research is continuing at fast pace to control it.