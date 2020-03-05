Telenor implements initiative

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has begun implementation of their pledge under Girls Learn, Women Earn (GLWE) initiative with a digital skills boot camp for women entrepreneurs, a statement said on Wednesday.

A total of 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs will be trained via Telenor Pakistan’s flagship design thinking programme, ACTIVATE and #SheMeansBusiness, Facebook’s programme on digital skills and the ambition for 2020 is to train 1,000 women, it added. The inauguration ceremony was held at Telenor Pakistan’s 345 campus, attended by the company’s CEO and top management along with Beth Ann, head of policy at Facebook, industry leaders, diplomats and key stakeholders.