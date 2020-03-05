Nestlé Pakistan wins award

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan was recognised as one of the most progressive organisations in Pakistan at the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2020, a statement said on Wednesday.

Nestlé Pakistan won three best practice awards in the categories of Vision, Leadership and Structure, respectively, at the annual diversity and inclusion conference held in Karachi, it added.

The recognition signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s constant commitment towards promoting diversity for creating an inclusive culture, and its purpose of embracing and enhancing the quality of life for all, while contributing to a healthier future, both within and outside the organisation.