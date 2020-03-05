UK gender pay gap to lastanother 50 years: union chief

LONDON: Women working in Britain must wait half a century to bridge the gender pay gap, the head of the nation´s union umbrella organisation the Trades Union Congress warned Wednesday. “Our economy is stacked against working women,” said TUC General Secretary Frances O´Grady on the first day of its women´s conference. “At this rate, it will take another 50 years to close the gender pay gap. No more excuses: government must get on and sort the gender pay gap now. The TUC said March 4 was the first day that the average working woman in the UK was “paid”. “The average woman effectively works for free for two months of the year compared to the average man,” it added. The TUC said the gap — or percentage difference between the average male salary and the average female salary — stands at 17.3 percent. “This pay gap means that women have to wait 63 days before they start to get paid on Women´s Pay Day today,” the organisation noted.