Six killed in jihadist attackon Nigeria military base

KANO: Jihadists killed four police officers and two civilian militiamen in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria´s Borno state on Wednesday, security sources told AFP. Suspected Boko Haram fighters in trucks fitted with machine guns launched a dawn raid on the army base in the town of Damboa, sparking intense fighting. “We lost four mobile policemen and two civilian militia fighting alongside soldiers during the fight with the terrorists,” said a military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Anti-jihadist militia leader Ibrahim Liman confirmed the toll, after supporting soldiers during the attack. Nigeria´s decade-long jihadist insurgency has killed 36,000 people and displaced two million others inside the country, and spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.