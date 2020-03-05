Biden leads Sanders in White House race as Bloomberg exits

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden reclaimed frontrunner status in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after notching up stunning Super Tuesday primary victories over Bernie Sanders and receiving the backing of Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

“I can´t thank you enough for your support,” the 77-year-old Biden tweeted after Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, announced on Wednesday that he was ending his unconventional campaign. “This race is bigger than candidates and bigger than politics,” said Biden, who is making his third White House bid after failed runs in 1988 and 2008. “It´s about defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we´re gonna do it. Biden, whose campaign had been on life support after the first three nominating contests, won at least nine of the 14 states at stake on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the election calendar so far. “They don´t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” Biden told cheering supporters at a rally in Los Angeles. “Make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing. Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, won his home state of Vermont, Utah and looked to be headed for victory in California, the biggest prize of the night, as vote-counting continued on Wednesday.