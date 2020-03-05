Architecture’s top prize awarded to two Irish women

NEW YORK: Dublin-based Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday — the first time a female duo has scooped architecture’s most prestigious award. The pair gained international fame for their brutalist-inspired structures, pairing strong, heavy materials like stark concrete with delicate human-scale detail like lookout points, meeting places and spots to loiter.

The pair met at university in 1974, and went on to found their firm Grafton Architects in 1978 in Dublin, where they have worked together for four decades. McNamara, 68, and Farrell, 69, are the first female duo to win a Pritzker, and the first architects from Ireland to be awarded the prize. “Pioneers in a field that has traditionally been and still is a male-dominated profession, they are also beacons to others as they forgetheir exemplary professional path,” read the jury citation.

Just three women have won Pritzkers before them: Zaha Hadid in 2004, Kazuyo Sejima in 2010 (with Ryue Nishizawa) and Carme Pigem in 2017 (with Ramon Vilalta and Rafael Aranda).