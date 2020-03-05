Verma tops women’s rankings

NEW DELHI: India’s 16-year-old women’s cricket sensation Shafali Verma shot to the top of the ICC’s T20 batting rankings Wednesday after several match winning performances at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Verma, who has only played 18 internationals since her debut last year, is touted by many experts as a major long term star for women’s cricket in India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) called her 19-place rise “remarkable” as it released the new rankings.