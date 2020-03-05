England’s Adil praises Babar

LAHORE: England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid highly praised Pakistan’s young batting sensation Babar Azam for the way he often bats and leads his team from the front in all three formats of the game.

Talking to a local TV channel, Adil shared his views on Babar who currently lists in the top batsmen globally. Adil Rashid says, “Babar is exceptional when it comes to leading the side from the front. Currently, he can be acknowledged as one of the top batsmen.

“I hope he goes a long way and keeps on achieving laurels for him and his country.” Adil also talked about the intensity of the only cricketing league of Pakistan. The cricketer, who has roots from Pakistan, is happy that the PSL is happening right there where it belongs to. “PSL has turned into a high-profile cricket league. I have heard a lot of goods about the league and I am sure currently it is one of the competitive league around the world,” he said.