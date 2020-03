Seminar on health awareness in sports today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is holding a seminar on health awareness in sports and women empowerment at the Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday.

“All arrangements to hold the seminar have been completed,” seminar organiser Qurat-ul-ain said on Wednesday. Speakers in the seminar will include Qurat-ul-ain a sports psychologist, Dr Mannan, Dr Muhammad Israr, Romela Hameed, Dr Abdullah, Dr Adnan and Dr Ahmad Nawaz.