Clijsters loses in latest comeback

MONTERREY, Mexico: Returning four-time major winner Kim Clijsters lost in the first round of the WTA tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, just her second match of an ambitious comeback after her 2012 retirement.

The 36-year-old Belgian mother of three played her first match in over seven years in Dubai last month where she was defeated by Garbine Muguruza. In the first round in Mexico, a still unranked Clijsters was drawn to face second seed Johanna Konta, the British number one, and went down 6-3, 7-5.

Clijsters turned pro in 1997 and first reached number one in 2003, winning her first major at the 2005 US Open, a feat she repeated -- after a first retirement -- as an unranked wildcard in 2009 and then in 2010. Clijsters went on to win a fourth major at the 2011 Australian Open before a second retirement announcement came after the 2012 US Open.