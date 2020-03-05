BFA not happy with PFF’s Normalisation Committee

KARACHI: The outgoing Balochistan Football Association (BFA) has told FIFA that its appointed Normalisation Committee for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is supporting one group which is a huge violation of the rules of the world body.

The BFA, in a letter written to FIFA on February 24, told the world body that the BFA had welcomed FIFA's decision of appointing an NC and had assured full support to the committee but the NC has failed to live up to the billing.

The BFA has further said that NC is supporting one group and there is no possibility of fair and transparent elections. A copy of the letter has been seen by this correspondent. The letter says that the biased approach of the NC will damage the image of both FIFA and the AFC. A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The letter further says that the BFA has repeatedly informed the NC about the BFA reservations but the NC did not bother which has created frustration among the football stakeholders of Balochistan.

The stakeholders of the whole province are now convinced that the NC has been biased and unfair, the letter says. The BFA has requested FIFA to send a vigilance committee to Pakistan to probe the so far performance of the NC by meeting the stakeholders to save the future of football in Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular.

FIFA has tasked NC to conduct club scrutiny, hold elections at the district, provincial and PFF levels within nine months. According BFA, the NC, being chaired by Humza Khan, has taken several decisions so far which have sparked protests among the stakeholders. NC has been working since September last year.