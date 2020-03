Amar Cables trounce Greens

LAHORE: Two matches decided in 10th Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Cup Tournament at the Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. In the first match Amar Cables trounced Lahore Greens by 116 runs.

Scores: Amar Cables 197/9 after 20 overs (Ashraf Ali 40, Afzal Shah 38, Jamshaid Salman 25, Rehman Qadir 20, Bilal Khilji 20, Farhan Asghar 16*, Khurram Afzal 3/41, Fayyaz Bhatti 2/37). Lahore Greens 81 all out in in 18.2 overs( Fayyaz Bhatti 17, Sagheer Zaidi 15, Asad Dar 13, Javaid Khan 3/23, Tariq Rasheed 2/12, Rehman Qadir 2/19).

In second match SA School Seniors beat Lahore Spartans by one wicket.

Scores: Lahore Spartans 160 all out after 18.5 overs (Muhammad Siddique 30, Zaheer Iqbal 28, Mudassir Rathore 27, Waheed Ahmad 5/15, Muhammad Zia 2/31). SA School Seniors 161/9 (Nadeem Zafar 32, Shahid Mushtaq 26, Adnan Rasheed 20, Shahid Iqbal 3/18, Ghulam Mustafa 2/18, Shan Shahid 2/42).