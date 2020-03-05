National Polo: Contrasting wins for Pebble Breakers, PBG

LAHORE: Pebble Breakers and The PBG Risala recorded contrasting triumphs in the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-i-Azam Gold Cup 2020 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day Pebble Breakers beat Olympia/Technimen by 8-6. For Pebble Breakers Juan Cruz Losada contributed with a quartet while Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa scored one goal. From Olympia/Technimen, Hissam Ali Hyder fired in five goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck one.

Hissam provided 1-0 lead to Olympia by converting a field goal in the beginning of the first chukker but Pebble Breaker then bounced back well and hammered a hat-trick of goals - one each by Losada, Ahmed Tiwana and Mohsin Khosa - to gain 3-1 edge. The second chukker was fully dominated by Olympia as they hammered a hat-trick of goals through Hissam to get back 4-3 lead.

Olympia converted one more goal in the beginning of the third chukker to enhance their lead to 5-3. Losada and Ahmed then fired in a field goal each to level the score at 5-all. The only goal of the fourth chukker was converted by Pebble Breaker through Ahmed to have 6-5 lead. Abdul Rehman Monnoo then smashed in an equaliser in the beginning of the fifth chukker to make it 6-all. After that, Losada thrashed two back-to-back goals to guide Pebble Breaker to an 8-6 triumph.

In the second match of the day, The PBG Risala outpaced Guard Group/Artema Medical by 12-6. Nicholas A Recaite played superb polo and smashed in superb six goals from PBG while Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered a hat-trick, Raja Mikael Sami a brace and Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana one goal. From Guard Group/Artema Medical, Raja Temur Nadeem thrashed three goals while Taimur Ali Malik banged in a brace and George Meyrick converted one.

PBG were off to flying start as they converted a quartet - three by Nicholas and one by Hamza - to have 4-0 lead while Raja Temur hit one for Guard Group to make it 4-1. Guard Group dominated the second chukker by scoring two goals through Raja Temur to reduce the margin to 4-3.