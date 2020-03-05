close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
AFP
March 5, 2020

Mako available to play despite virus fears

Sports

LONDON: Mako Vunipola has not displayed symptoms of the coronavirus and is available to play for Saracens this weekend despite being stood down by England for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales. The 29-year-old had been included in England’s 34-man squad for the game at Twickenham. But the prop, who few back from Tonga via Hong Kong after making a visit for personal reasons, did not join up with the England squad this week “on medical grounds”, a Rugby Union spokesman said on Tuesday.

