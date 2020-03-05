Virus may force Olympic torch relay changes

TOKYO: Japan will adjust the Olympic torch relay set to begin this month “as necessary” to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, organisers said Wednesday, giving few specifics.The Olympic flame is set to arrive in Japan on March 20 and depart less than a week later on a nationwide relay that will begin in Fukushima.

But with the spread of COVID-19, which has infected over 90,000 people and killed around 3,200 worldwide, questions have been raised about whether the Games can go ahead as planned.

Tokyo 2020 organisers insisted again Wednesday that they have no plans to cancel the Games, but acknowledged the relay may have to be adjusted -- particularly after a call from the Japanese government for the cancellation, delay or downsizing of major events.

“The Organising Committee will take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent the spread of infection among runners, spectators, and operational staff,” the organisers said in a statement. Runners and spectators will be asked to “refrain from participation” if they feel unwell and the organising committee will “thoroughly monitor the health of runners and staff, including conducting temperature measurements and health checks”, the statement added.The organisers also raised the possibility that audiences for parts of the relay could be limited, but said that specifics were still being worked out.

Local media reported earlier Wednesday that a welcome event for the flame in north-east Japan’s Miyagi would be scaled back from around 1,000 people to just 250. Reports also said the public might be asked to view the start of the relay on March 26 on screens and televisions at home rather than at the site, a sports complex that was a staging ground for operations during the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Tokyo 2020 organisers have been at pains to insist they have no plans to cancel the Games, and Muto said nothing had changed.

Organisers have been forced to adjust their test event schedule, postpone volunteer training and deal with rescheduling and cancellation of qualifying events.Muto said the IOC had expressed “confidence” that the Games will start on July 25 and there had been no discussions about cancelling the Games. Organising committee president Yoshiro Mori put it more bluntly when asked how long Japan has to decide on any adjustments to hosting the Games.