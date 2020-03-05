Italian semifinal postponed

MILAN: Napoli’s Italian Cup semifinal second leg against Inter Milan scheduled for Thursday has been postponed as the coronavirus epidemic continues to hit the country.The Italian league said the game would be played at an unknown date in the future. “The president of Lega Serie A announces that this match has been postponed to an undetermined date in the future,” Serie A said in a statement.Serie A added that it had acted in accordance with an order from the Prefect of Naples calling for the game to be delayed.