Thu Mar 05, 2020
PSB team annexes women’s baseball event

ISLAMABAD: PSB team won baseball event in Women Sports Festival at the Pakistan Sports Complex baseball ground Wednesday.Pink Club got second position while Tigers Club finished third.

In table tennis, Saba won first position while Reshail and Huma got second and third position respectively.Volleyball event will be played Thursday. Netball, baseball, table tennis, judo, swimming, football, soccer futsal prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 8. Pakistan Sports Board is organising women sports festival in connection with World Women Day.

