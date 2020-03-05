608 search operations conducted last month

LAHORE :Lahore Police conducted 608 search operations at different places to maintain law and order in the city during the last month.

Around 400 hotels, 28 guesthouses, 46 hostels, nine educational institutions, 170 bus stands, three railway stations, 1,374 shops, eight factories, 22 seminaries and 16 churches were checked while documents of 12,047 houses, 4,430 rentals and 47,954 persons were checked. Police took action against 1,404 accused persons under National Action Plan for incomplete documentation. Police registered nine cases of illegal weapons and arrested the accused where as 12 FIRs were lodged in narcotics, 101 in rental Acts, 17 proclaimed offenders and 1,234 accused were arrested in another crime.