Farida Khanam paid tribute

LAHORE:The Lahore Art Council and a private organisation organised an enthralling performance entitled “Aaj jany ki zid na karo” to honour ghazal queen Farida Khanam at Alhamra Hall-I.

Farida Khanam said the people had given her a lot of respect and love and she was thankful to them. Famous singers Ali Sethi and Hadiqa Kinani performed at the event. On the occasion, Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the voice of Farida Khanum had enchanted listeners for decades. She is a great singer,” he said. He stated the LAC was promoting musical heritage of the country by inviting living legends from across the country and acknowledging their life-time services.