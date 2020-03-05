MoU signed

LAHORE :University of Education (UOE) and Lahore Art Council have signed an MoU, according to which, both parties will work together for the promotion of art and culture. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Executive Director of Lahore Art Council Ather Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respectively organisations. According to the MoU, both parties will work together for the promotion of art and culture through various activities such as organising seminars, conferences, drama festival, music performances and literary fora.