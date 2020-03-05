Body found

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth was found dead in a graveyard in the Qila Gujjar Singh area on Wednesday.

Police suspected that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to morgue. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Tibbi City police on Wednesday.Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to morgue.

Woman dies: A woman expired in hospital on Wednesday, two days after she set herself ablaze outside a hospital on Jail Road. The woman identified as Iqra sprinkled petrol on herself outside Services Hospital two days back and lit fire. As a result, she sustained critical burns. She was admitted to Mayo Hospital where she died. Iqra had set herself ablaze over love failure, police said.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after he was found lying unconscious in the Mughalpura area on Wednesday. The body, yet to be identified, was removed to city morgue.

arrested: City Traffic police caught a tout and handed him over to Lower Mall police on Wednesday.

The arrested tout was identified as Kamran Suleman. Lower Mall police have registered a case against Kamran. Human trafficker: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a red book human trafficker Dr Sohail Anjum.

Drug-pusher: Chuhng police arrested a drug-pusher and recovered charas weighing 22kg from his possession. The arrested drug peddler was identified as Hamidullah Shah.