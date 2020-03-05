Thousands of kg expired cooking oil discarded

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a godown for storing expired cooking oil and ghee of popular brands.

The PFA sealed the godown while carrying out an operation under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. Acting on a tip-off, the DG along with food safety team raided the godown near Lahore and seized a huge quantity of expired food, including 45,000kg expired ghee and oil besides 2,700kg corn oil. He said that all the material seized was sent to a dumping site for discarding it according to the eco-friendly policy.

He said the entire expired stock of the company was removed from the market that was supplied to the local shops after changing expiry dates. The DG said that PFA had started an investigation against the godown’s owner and also sought an explanation from the company. The use of expired oil and ghee in the preparation of food dishes causes health problems.

He said that it was compulsory for food business operators to keep a record of expired and discarded material according to the PFA’s laws. Meanwhile, PFA sealed 17 eateries besides serving improvement notices on more than 300 food points across Punjab.

According to details, a team of PFA shut down Modern Lazeza in Rawalpindi over fake labelling of different brands. PFA Chakwal team sealed Ali Catering Service due to the presence of rats in the production area and for not taking measures to control insects.

In South Punjab, the teams sealed five grocery stores for using non-food graded drums to store food, selling substandard products, an abundance of pests and poor cleanliness arrangements.

Food safety teams also shut down three units of spices for selling adulterated spices, presence of expired food, preserving food at foot level and for failing to produce food license. In Raheemyar Khan, a dairy safety team closed down a milk shop for selling chemically contaminated milk.

The provincial food regulatory body raided Sheikh Ishaq Grinding Unit in Gujranwala and sealed it over contamination in red chilli powder and for failing to meet hygienic working environment. Honey Foods was sealed for not following the labelling rules and poor storage.