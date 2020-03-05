Police directed to ensure verification of arrested persons

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir issued detailed directions to the police officers concerned regarding identification and verification of identity documents of arrested persons.

In the light of the directions, the DIG Crimes has sent the devised SOP to CCPO Lahore, all regional, district heads along with districts incharges of investigation. The said standing order contains detailed instructions regarding verification and identification of arrested persons.

It has been mentioned in the order that police do not give value to the identification of arrested individuals in actionable offence and such accused get freed after acquisition of bail from courts and later they are declared court absconders upon their absence from the courts, thus, causing not only difficulty in their arrest but also non-compliance of producing the accused in the court upon summons. It says mostly the name of the accused is given incomplete or wrong by the complainant and the investigation officer also does not pay attention to the true identity and residential address in accordance with the documents of CNIC, which later creates different legal complications.

It says the members of the gangs involved in inter-districts crimes give wrong names, addresses and provide fake CNIC to police officers so that they might save themselves from arrest in other districts especially in the districts in which they have already been declared proclaimed offenders. In this respect, following the orders of honorable court, instructions have been issued under police order article (3)10.

The order issued to the police officers says whenever any person is arrested, his name, father’s name, complete address will be asked from him. The verification of CNIC or its copy would be verified through Nadra VERISYS System because possibility of possession of fake CNIC by an accused could not be ignored. Moreover, the verification of the documents of the accused should be scrutinised from two local prominent persons of that area. In case there is no CNIC available with the accused, the record of the family of the arrested person should be got from Nadra and attached with the Missil and the documents of the accused should be verified from the respectable persons of the accused’s residential area, it said.

Furthermore, if the accused did not apply for CNIC, investigation officer with the help of SHO or incharge investigation should immediately contact Nadra authorities and, if possible, the Nadra Mobile Unit should be managed so that the accused’s CNIC could be formally made.

While sending the arrested accused to jail, CNIC or its copy or Nadra verification certificate’s copy should also be dispatched to the jail authorities along with other relevant documents. If during arrest of the accused, no CNIC is found with the accused or it could not be made despite efforts, police while sending the accused to jail will apprise the jail authorities regarding the status of accused’s CNIC.

