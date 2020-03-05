Rain, wind thunderstorm forecast

LAHORE:Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar and Kashmir on Friday (tomorrow) and Saturday, predicted Met officials here Wednesday. They warned that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan during Thursday/Friday while in Dir, Malakand, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Kashmir during Friday/Saturday.

They added that due to torrential rains, the risk of land-sliding on the highways of Kashmir, Gilgit, Malakand, Dir and Hazara. They added that extreme rainfall, hailstorm and wind-thunderstorm may threaten partial loss of wheat crop in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy falls/hailstorms are also expected at few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan. Torrential rains and heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs.

Rain with windstorm is also expected in upper Sindh. Rainfall was reported at Barkhan 34, Kalat 02, Kot Addu 17, Dera Ghazi Khan 14, , Multan 12, Islamabad (Z.P, Saidpur 10, AP 07, Golrha, Bokra 06), Bhakkar 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05), Layyah 05, Bahawalpur (AP 04, City 02), Attock, Noorpurthal 03, Faisalabad 02, Sahiwal, Murree, Joharabad 01, Parachinar 15, Banuu 11, Kakul, Balakot 04, Cherat, DI Khan 02, Muzaffarabad (City 06,A.P 04) and Garhi Dupatta 02.

Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Astore where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 12.4°C and maximum was 25.3°C.