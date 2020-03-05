48 PGMI employees’ services regularised

LAHORE:The services of 48 employees of Grade 1 to 15 of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) have been regularised.

PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has signed the notification in this regard. APCA President Chaudhary Imtiaz and General Secretary Kashif Gujjar along with other office-bearers congratulated all the 48 employees and distributed sweets at PGMI. The PGMI principal said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Raashid had fulfilled their promise by regularising the service of the employees. The principal announced that soon after the completion of verification of educational testimonials, more workers would be regularised according to the policy of the Punjab government.