Change in human behaviour vital to saving environment

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan has said: “We need to bring change in human behaviour to save environment for ourselves and for next generations.”

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a three-day second international conference on “Emerging Trends in Earth and Environmental Sciences” Law College Auditorium, University of Punjab. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, delegates from USA, Portugal, UK, Indonesia, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Rizwan said: “We must understand the sensitivity of environment pollution. Cleanliness is our half faith but we did not take care of it. We should keep environment of our surroundings clean. Students of CEES should convince others to take care of environment and play their active role in this regard.

Temperature of the planet earth was increasing and if it continued to rise, there would be no place on earth to live. Rapidly melting glaciers would sink the earth and the situation in this regard was very alarming.”

He said that environment protection was the first priority of PTI government and Imran Khan spoke of environment first at international forums. He also detailed various initiatives being taken by Punjab government for protection of environment.

Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU was funding all those research projects aimed at saving environment. Climate change was a problem of all of us and we all should work together against environment pollution. Various scientific techniques had been invented to eliminate pollution from environment, he said and urged the conference participants to recommend strategies as per modern needs of the time so that it could be sent to policymakers. He urged the students to do research having positive socio-economic impact and PU administration would fund those projects.

CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that the conference had been organised to explore emerging trends in environmental sciences.

He said that various environment protection projects were also operating at the college. He said that the conference would provide an excellent opportunity to faculty members and students to network each other and share their knowledge and experiences.