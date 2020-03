LDA makes large-scale transfers

LAHORE:Transfers and postings of a large number of officers of various wings of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), including Engineering Wing, Town Planning and Metropolitan Planning Wing were made here on Wednesday.

The transferred officials included 42 officers/officials from Estate Management/DEM Wing, 32 from Engineering Wing, 27 from Accounts and Revenue Wing, 10 officials from IT Wing, six from Town Planning Wing, four from Law Department and two from Public Relations Wing.

From Estate Management/DEM Wing, Muhammad Khurram Yaqoob, director, Estate Management-I OPS, has been transferred as and posted as director, Land Development-II OPS, Muhammad Nauman Khan, awaiting posting, as director, Estate Management-I, Muhammad Tayyab Khan, deputy director administration III as DD coordination. Sarmad Zamir Khan, DD administration-I, has been given the additional charge of the post of DD administration-I. Abdul Wahid, DD Land Aquicition DEM LDA City, has been transferred and posted as DD Exemption, DEM LDA City. He was also given additional charge of the post of DD Allotment DEM LDA City. Hafeez Ullah, DD Exemption DEM LDA City, has been posted as DD Land Aquicition, Adil Raza Ahsan, DD DEM II, as DD Record Shifting Cell, Muhammad Mussadiq Shakir, DD Record Shifting Cell, as DD DEM-II and Amir Nawaz Cheema, DLD-IV as DD Katchi Abadies. Other officers who have been transferred and posted include Ghullam Abbas, Shafaqat Ali, Muhammad Amin, Ammad Anwar, Ahmad Ali Asghar, Murtaza Akmal, Nauman Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Sarah Umar, Bilal Saeed, Faisal Saleem, Aqsa Pervaiz, Anwar-ul-Haq, Arshad Ali Dogar, Nazir Ahmad, Naveed Ahmad, Ahmad Bilal, Najeeb Ullah, Omar Abbas, Zaqa-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Faisal, Nadeem Iqbal, Akber Ali, Khalid Pervaiz, Riaz Ahmad, Tahir Mahmood, Mazhar Maqsood Butt, Shahzad Akhtar, Shabbir Ahmad, M Naseem, Nasir Mehmood, Muhammad Ubaid and M Nawaz.

Among the transferred officials, 32 are from TEPA and Engineering wing. Sohail Rasheed has been transferred from TEPA and posted as director Engineering (HQ), Syed Muhammad Hassan from Engineering Wing and posted as deputy director, P&D, U.D Wing, Muhammad Haroon Saify from Engineering Wing and posted as deputy director ADS-I,U.D Wing, Zeeshan Hussain Usmani from Engineering Wing and posted as deputy director, Buildings U.D Wing. Other officers transferred and posted are: Ali Zia, Faisal Shafique, Zohaib Ahmad Malik, Muhammad Haroon, Farrukh Shahzad Zaheer, Kashir Durrani, Muhammad Arshud, Ali Husnain, Wardah Khalid, Muhammad Abdus Salaam, Nauman Mohsin, Nauman Afzal, Raza Hassan Rana, Muhammad Usman Ahamd, Muhammad Irfan, Bahader Ali, Nadia Anjum, Ali Raza Khalid, Saad Bin Tariq, Muhammad Naveed Zafar, Faisal Fazil and Amna Batool.

Meanwhile, Kashif lmran, deputy director, Accounts-II, has been transferred and post as DD Accounts-I, Bisma Asif, DD Revenue as DD Recovery and Rizwan Shoukat, DD Accounts-I, as DD Accounts-II.

Other other officers transferred and posted are: Azam Hussain, Aisal Anjum, Mariam Ata Tung, Wajahat Farran, Syed Muhammad Omer, Haras Saeed, Moazzam Ali Khan, Zahid Sadiq, Hafiz Muhammad Kabir, Shahid Ali Khan, Umair Talat, Syed Anwer Ali, Shahid Naseem, Abdul Saeed, Naveed Saeed, Muhammad Aslam, lkram Elahi, lmtiaz Malik, Shahzad Ali Zaidi, Mujahid Pervaiz Butt, Jamshed Ubaid, Navid Yaqub, Riaz Ali and Muhammad llyas.

Those who have been transferred in IT Wing include Abdul Basil Qamar, Faisal Mushtaq, Muhammad Wasif Rasheed, lmran Sarwar, Babar Ali, Ayezah Nusrat, Ahmad Rabbani, Muhamamd Ayub, Sohail Ahmad and lmran Akhtar.

From Town Planning Wing, the transferred officials are: Syed Ali Abbas, Muhammad Zubair, Fazila Shahbaz, Seerat Farooq, Tayyaba Nazir and lqra Hassan. From Law Department, the transferred officials are: Muhammad Anwer Siddiqui, Sibtain Raza Qureshi, Haroon Yousaf and lmran Khan. From Public Relations Wing the transferred officials are: Nisar Ahmad and Rana Shahid lrshad.