Enforce ban on cultivation with sewerage water: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed strict implementation of a ban on growing vegetables through sewerage water and added that formal legislation will be made in this regard.

He said different ailments have been increased in Lahore and other cities due to cultivation of vegetables through impure water. The act of growing vegetables through contaminated water will not be tolerated and water reservoirs will be developed in Lahore to save the rainwater. These reservoirs will be developed in Shadbagh, Shahdra, Babu Sabu, Mehmood Boti, Bund Road and other places and rainwater will be stored in greenbelts alongside the roads to improve underground water level, he added. He said rainwater treatment plants will be set up in phases in different tehsils of the province. Surface water treatment plants will be established to improve the underground water level, he added. Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office Wednesday to review different proposals about the installation of the wastewater treatment plants and reutilisation of the wastewater. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has directed for achieving fixed targets for enhancing provincial resources and asked the line departments to perform their duties proactively to achieve tax and non-tax revenue targets.

Chairing a meeting, the CM said any delay in these steps, taken for increasing the resources, would be intolerable, he added. He expressed displeasure over delay in steps taken for increasing revenue by some departments and said that revenue targets will be achieved by speedily disposing of file work and not by wasting time. He stated that an amount of Rs211 billion has been released under the Annual Development Programme and the government has saved billions of rupees by curtailing unnecessary expenditure.

Past rulers: Usman Buzdar has said that record legislation has been made in public interest during the last one-and-a-half years. In a statement, the CM said that the past governments made legislation for the sake of their personal interests and ignored public interest.

report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about the incident of sweeping away a passenger bus due to flooding in Sakhi Sarwar Canal area of DG Khan.