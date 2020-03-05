PIEDMC to set up 32MW grid station

LAHORE: Management of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to establish its own 32MW grid station in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park (QABP) to cater to the initial needs of industrial units to be setup in the park, a statement said on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony of QABP is to be held this month. Meanwhile, the park had already been provided electricity load of 1.2MW; therefore, any local or foreign industrial unit can setup its production unit and there will be no shortage of electricity supply in this industrial park.

The layout and design of the park has been restructured in order to accommodate all industrial sectors instead of only textile sector, the statement said. The infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, water supply, multipurpose common facility centre, and provision of underground electricity construction is underway and according to initial estimates Rs25 billion will be spent on infrastructure, it added.