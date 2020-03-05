Wheat crisis

Wheat is the most important staple food crop of Pakistan but which has seen a crisis of crop shortage in the past. Whenever support prices are fixed, they were not considered profitable by the farmers. According to some media reports, wheat production is likely to be 1.5 million tons less than the government forecast this season as a crop disease coupled with late planting in less acreage area has hampered the harvest.

The country might be able to harvest around 25.5 to 26.5 million tons against the production target of 27.03 million tons for Rabi 2019-2020. This assessment was based on the status of the standing wheat crop and present issues relating to its growth. The main limiting factor hindering development of wheat plant was stated to be the widespread attack of rust fungus diseases, which according to an estimate might dent output by at least one million tons. It merits a mention that the susceptibility of most varieties of wheat to rust attack has emerged as a major challenge.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar